Anchoring solutions provider selected for Ørsted’s USVs

October 12, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Anchoring solutions specialist Maxwell Marine has won a contract to design and supply a technical anchoring system for uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) for the world’s leading offshore wind developer Ørsted.

Hugin USV anchored at Ørsted's Anholt wind farm. Photo: Ørsted

The USVs will be used for offshore met-ocean measurement campaigns in the wind farm industry and ten of them will be built by the Tuco Marine Group in Denmark.

Maxwell has been working with Ørsted to provide a design suitable for the demanding role of the USVs which will be in constant use throughout the year in all conditions. With the vessels spending at least half a year at sea, with no human intervention, low maintenance was also essential.

The prototype has completed its trials in Norwegian and Danish waters, working at times in hurricane-force winds and testing the anchor system to the limit, the company said.

The first finalized build will be launched by the end of this year.

“We were keen to be involved in the development stage of the prototype of the Ørsted USV, as it was clear the vessels will help lower emissions and the uncertainties in the expected annual energy production for new offshore wind farms,” said Thierry Vermeer, Sales Manager of Maxwell Marine.

“Maxwell has always shown great initiatives in the field of sustainability and the project was a strong example of how the company’s team of exceptional engineers could provide the best solution for every anchoring challenge presented to us.”

To remind, Ørsted announced in June that it had designed and developed its own USV for offshore metocean measurement campaigns, as well as that the vessel had achieved DNV’s type validation as a floating LiDAR system and is set to enter serial production.

The design, development, construction, and testing of the prototype, named Hugin USV, was conducted as part of the Danish company’s innovation program in collaboration with industry partners.