Anemoi wins AiP from Liberian Registry

February 8, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Image credit Anemoi

The Liberian Registry has awarded an Approval in Principle (AIP) to British company Anemoi Marine Technologies for their Rotor Sail systems.

Anemoi’s rotor sails are available with three deployment options – fixed to the deck, a folding type, and on rails that can be moved along or across the deck.

The folding and rail systems were validated on a Newcastlemax bulk carrier design from SDARI and issued an AIP by Lloyd’s Register. The Liberian Registry conducted a technical review of the documentation including Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) calculations and, as a result, issued an AIP with estimated energy efficient improvements of about 20% in terms of EEDI performance.

Anemoi Rotor Sails provide auxiliary propulsion to a vessel – this maintains vessel speed but allows the main engine to be powered down, resulting in fewer emissions.

Rotor sails can be used to address IMO’s Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) rating and Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) requirements, which went into effect on 1 January 2023 and are driving the need for the global fleet to continuously decarbonize.

“With the continuously increasing pressure on the global shipping fleet to accelerate decarbonization to align with the temperature goals in the United Nations’ Paris agreement, it is imperative that viable solutions are brought to the market for both newbuidings and for existing ships to retrofit,” Thomas Klenum, Executive Vice President, Innovation & Regulatory Affairs at LISCR said.

“Therefore, the Liberian Registry is extremely pleased with the collaboration with Anemoi, LR and SDARI to review and validate Anemoi’s Rotor Sail technology that have demonstrated an up to 20% energy reduction. Wind propulsion’s comeback to the merchant fleet is much welcome and true win-win situation.”

“This collaboration is a great example of organizations working together to create a brighter future for the maritime industry. The Liberian Registry have demonstrated their commitment to zero emission shipping by supporting Rotor Sail technology as a recognized solution. We are very pleased to receive this acknowledgment from a leading flag state and look forward to a long-standing relationship,” Kim Diederichsen, Chief Executive Officer, of Anemoi said.