Oman’s Asyad Group introduces wind-powered mega vessel

May 8, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Omani shipowner Asyad Group has announced the launch of the ‘massive’ cargo vessel Sohar Max which uses wind propulsion technology to achieve environmental efficiency.

The Sohar Max – with a carrying capacity of 400,000 tons – is equipped with five giant rotor sails, each 35 meters tall and five meters in diameter, developed in collaboration with Brazilian mining company Vale and UK wind-assisted propulsion provider Anemoi Marine Technologies.

The rotor sails leverage wind energy, a physical principle that efficiently captures wind energy to enhance vessel propulsion. Leveraging this technology, the sails reduce fuel consumption by up to 6%. Moreover, this innovation curtails carbon emissions by 3,000 tons annually per vessel.

The advanced folding technology of the rotor sails allows for horizontal folding during port maneuvers or when navigating under low-clearance structures such as bridges. This design is said to offer operational flexibility, ensuring smooth navigation and enhancing cargo handling efficiency and vessel performance under diverse marine conditions.

“Today, we take a pioneering step toward building a sustainable future in maritime transport. The Sohar Max vessel presents a model of innovative solutions that contribute to supporting Oman in achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, minimizing environmental impact, and enhancing the efficiency of maritime operations,” Ibrahim bin Bakheet Al Nadhairi, CEO of Asyad Shipping, commented.

“Wind propulsion technology is an opportunity to bring about a real revolution in the shipping sector, as it particularly supports sustainability efforts by reducing emissions and improving the operational performance of large vessels. This project is a true example of our commitment to sustainable innovation and milestone in our journey towards a maritime future that balances economic development and environmental preservation.”

“Equipping the ‘Sohar Max’ with innovative wind propulsion technology is a landmark achievement in our partnership with Asyad Group. It reflects our commitment to developing eco-friendly logistics solutions that reduce carbon emissions and enhance the efficiency of global supply chains. The ‘Sohar Max’ is one of four ultra-large carriers – Sohar Max, Shinas Max, Liwa Max, and Saham Max – invested in by Vale to support our operations in Oman, with ‘Sohar Max’ being the first to incorporate this advanced technology. We look forward to our continued collaboration with Asyad to leverage Oman’s strategic location and ambitious vision to establish its position as a global hub for sustainable logistics solutions,” Nasser Al Azri, CEO of Vale Oman, said.

Belonging to the Vale Max class, designed specifically for long-haul, high-capacity voyages, the vessel is intended for servicing strategic trade routes connecting Brazil, China, and the Middle East. By applying rotor sail technology on these extended routes, carbon emissions are significantly reduced, advancing Asyad’s compliance with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) standards and ambitious 2050 targets.

As per the shipowner, the launch of Sohar Max reinfornces Oman’s position as a ‘global hub’ for sustainability.

As Offshore Energy reported several months ago, the installation of five rotor sails on Sohar Max was completed at the COSCO Zhoushan shipyard in China in October 2024. The 2012-built Sohar Max thus became ‘the largest’ vessel to receive wind propulsion technology to date.

