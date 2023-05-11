Another carbon storage acquisition gig for PGS

May 11, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Following the completion of four carbon storage acquisition jobs last year, Norwegian seismic company PGS has secured another seismic acquisition contract for carbon storage.

Ramform Titan; Illustration only. (Courtesy of PGS)

PGS did not reveal many details about the contract but did state that it was signed with an “independent energy company” and that the work would be carried out offshore Norway.

The project is scheduled to start in September and has a duration of approximately one month.

“In 2022 we established a strong position in the carbon storage geo-services market, and successfully completed four carbon storage acquisition jobs. I am very pleased with this contract in an early phase of the carbon capture and storage market,” said President and CEO of PGS, Rune Olav Pedersen.

Related Article Posted: 10 months ago Equinor returns to PGS for another carbon storage project Posted: 10 months ago

Speaking about other company-related news, PGS recently won its first contract for the offshore wind market. Namely, the Norwegian company PGS has been awarded an ultra-high resolution wind farm site characterization project, marking its entry into what the company described as ”a strategically important new energy market.”