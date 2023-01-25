PGS wins first offshore wind contract

January 25, 2023, by Adnan Durakovic

Norwegian marine geophysical company PGS has been awarded its first ultra-high resolution wind farm site characterization project, marking its entry into what the company described as ”a strategically important new energy market.”

The survey will cover two European wind farm sites, both of which are in the development phase.

PGS will mobilize a 3D vessel for the project in early April 2023 and expects to complete the seismic acquisition towards the end of June.

The project will be acquired with the ultra-high-resolution 3D (UHR3D) P-Cable system. P-Cable provides significantly more detailed subsurface data for shallower targets compared to traditional seismic acquisition systems, PGS said.

The contract was secured through PGS New Energy. PGS aims to develop New Energy into a significant business unit and during 2022 the company said it established a strong position in the carbon storage geoservices market.

”We are delighted with this contract award, which marks our entry into the offshore wind site characterization market,” said Berit Osnes, Executive Vice President New Energy in PGS.

”Our P-Cable system acquires ultra-high-resolution 3D shallow subsurface data significantly more efficiently than conventional solutions. We believe our geophysical approach to understand the shallow subsurface layers has a proven market fit and is ready to be scaled to increase our market share in the offshore wind segment. Carbon storage and offshore wind farms are important components of the transition to a sustainable energy mix.”