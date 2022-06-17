Equinor returns to PGS for another carbon storage project

Back to overview
June 17, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Norwegian seismic company PGS has received a conditional award for an acquisition contract over the Equinor-operated Smeaheia carbon storage site in the North Sea.

On 5 April, Norway’s energy ministry awarded Equinor the operatorships for the two CO2 storage licenses referred to by the company as “Smeaheia” and “Polaris”. In its application, Equinor submitted plans to develop the CO2 storage capacity in Smeaheia at 20 million tonnes annually.

According to PGS, the acquisition is scheduled to start in August 2022 and is expected to be completed in September same year.

The conditional award follows the recently completed data acquisition for the Northern Lights JV DA, known as one of the pioneering CO2 transport and storage companies in Europe.

PGS was contracted by Equinor, on behalf of the Northern Lights JV, and the seismic acquisition program was completed with great success, said PGS’ president and CEO, Rune Olav Pedersen.

At the beginning of the year, the company also secured a carbon capture and storage (CCS) contract to deliver a 3D seismic acquisition scope over the Endurance reservoir offshore UK.

