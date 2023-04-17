Another win for Fugro in the UAE

April 17, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Fugro has secured a contract to perform a series of offshore surveys for what it says is a “major field development program in the Middle East”.

Source: Fugro

Under the contract, Fugro will deliver site characterization services in support of one of the largest long-term field development programs in the United Arab Emirates.

Commencing this month, Fugro will perform geophysical, geotechnical and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) inspections supported by engineering and geoconsulting studies to help inform the front end engineering design (FEED).

The project consists of an approximately 600-kilometer pipeline route assessment with 800 crossings, 49 jacket surveys, and island offshore surveys.

According to the Dutch company, near real-time insights into the ground conditions will be available using Fugro’s remote data management solutions. Delivered via Fugro’s digital platform, the insights are set to allow the client to reduce uncertainties related to ground conditions, make timely and well-informed design decisions and realize capital expenditure savings across the field development program.

Tim Lyle, Group Director Middle East and India at Fugro said: “We are delighted to be supporting a project of such calibre. This significant award will allow Fugro to support our client’s vision and sustainability targets whilst strengthening our commitment to in-country value (ICV) by working closely with our local supply chain.”

The news comes shortly after Fugro received full navigation licensing from the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for its Blue Essence uncrewed surface vessel (USV).

The licensing represents the first registration of an over-the-horizon USV in the UAE, making the Blue Essence USV the first vessel in its class to meet multiple independent maritime authorities’ operational standards.