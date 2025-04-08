Back to overview
APM Terminals and Hateco inaugurate Haiphong terminal in Vietnam

APM Terminals and Hateco inaugurate Haiphong terminal in Vietnam

April 8, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

APM Terminals, an independent entity of Danish shipping giant A. P. Moller – Maersk, and Vietnam’s Hateco Group have celebrated the grand opening of the new terminal in Haiphong, Vietnam.

Credit: APM Terminals

The Hateco Haiphong International Container Terminal (HHIT) will provide two new deep-water berths at Lach Huyen port in Haiphong City, APM Terminals revealed, adding that the new berths will be capable of attracting mega vessel services of up to 18,000 TEU size.

As part of the project, APM Terminals has, reportedly, shared “best practices” on safety, port automation, the use of artificial intelligence and process optimization and decarbonization. As disclosed, the terminal has also been chosen as part of the Gemini Cooperation, the new East-West network handled by Maersk and Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd.

Robert Uggla, Chairman of A.P. Moller – Maersk, stated: “It is with immense pride that we stand here today as strategic partners enabling and celebrating this huge step forward for the Vietnamese shipping and logistics capabilities. As the most modern and the largest deep water container port in Northern Vietnam, the new facility will enable businesses, create jobs and connect Vietnam to the world in a more efficient, cost effective and green manner. As we look ahead, Maersk is committed to deepening our collaboration with Vietnam and with our strategic partner Hateco. We are proud to offer our expertise and best practices to deliver value to our customers, partners and wider stakeholders in Haiphong and beyond.”

Tran Van Ky, Chairman of Hateco Group, commented: “In just 30 months, what was once a dream has become the most modern maritime gateway for Northern Vietnam. For Hateco, it is not just a new port. It is a gateway for progress, a symbol of partnership and a testament to what vision, innovation and collaboration can bring. Hateco and its professional and dedicated employees cannot achieve this alone. We appreciate the government of Vietnam’s foresight and trust to offer this strategic infrastructure project to Hateco. We also feel privileged to work alongside experts and advisors from Maersk and APM Terminals, who shared their insights from global operations to make the HHIT project construction and operations smarter, greener and faster.”

To note, at the opening, Hateco and APM Terminals signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to deepen and expand the strategic partnership in port and logistics investment and operations in Haiphong and potential new strategic locations in Vietnam.

