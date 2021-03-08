AqualisBraemar to support new Brazil-bound shuttle tanker

March 8, 2021, by Nermina Kulovic

Chinese shipbuilder COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry has appointed energy and marine engineering consultancy AqualisBraemar to perform DP and BLS system FMEA on a shuttle tanker.

The Chinese shipyard is building the shuttle tanker for Norwegian shipowner Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers.

AqualisBraemar said on Monday that, under the contract, it will undertake DP (dynamic positioning) and Bow Loading Systems (BLS) failure mode and effects analysis (FMEA) for the DP2 shuttle tanker.

The vessel in question is a DP2 shuttle tanker with expected delivery in 2022. The Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers vessel will go on charter in Brazil following completion.

The company has not disclosed the value of the contract.

Satheesh Prabhakaran, AqualisBraemar Singapore’s DP Manager, said: “We aim to assist our clients to operate and validate according to their units’ specific industrial mission, either as drilling units, project and construction vessels, DSVs, accommodation units, shuttle tankers or OSVs. Whether identifying the critical activity mode or verifying the worst-case failure mode through an FME(C)A, AqualisBraemar aims to provide clients with independent technical reviews to enhance safe operations”.

Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers is responsible for owning and operating product tankers and ship management.

Prabhakaran added: “Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers has more than ten vessels that operate offshore Brazil. AqualisBraemar supports all these vessels with our DP services. It is a long-term relationship which we hope to extend to the Knutsen fleet worldwide, where possible, now that our global footprint has increased significantly following recent acquisition including LOC“.

Related Article Posted: 2 months ago AqualisBraemar Acquires LOC Group Posted: 2 months ago

AqualisBraemar is part of Oslo-listed consultancy group AqualisBraemar LOC ASA.