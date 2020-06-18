Aqueos Corp wraps up CVOW subsea job

Aqueos Corporation has completed a diving contract at the 12 MW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) demonstration project.

The scope consisted of trenching the HDD pull in conduit, installation of sealing flanges, pull-in monitoring operations and protecting the HDD exit site by installing 45t of washed local gravel.

Aqueos said it had deployed an IMCA compliant diving system and personnel onto a 175’ class lift boat to support the work.

“We capitalized on our years of experience in the oilfields of the Gulf Of Mexico,” said Allan Palmer, Aqueos Director of Civil and Military Services.

“The project execution by our experienced personnel using an Aqueos owned IMCA compliant diving system resulted in a successful project, completed as planned and on time. As a Virginia State approved marine construction contractor, we look forward to serving our wind farm clients in the future.”

CVOW, developed by Ørsted and Dominion Energy, will comprise two Siemens Gamesa 6 MW turbines installed some 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.

The 12 MW project is expected to provide the operational, weather, and environmental experience needed for the 2.6 GW development in the adjacent 112,800 ha lease site, expected to be operational by 2026.