Shelf Subsea's saturation diving vessel ready for four-year job following reactivation works
Shelf Subsea’s saturation diving vessel ready for four-year job after reactivation works

Vessels
May 19, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Australia-based Shelf Subsea has completed reactivation works for its 2010-built saturation diving vessel, with all new ABS certificates reissued and the vessel now ready for its first job.

Source: Shelf Subsea

Shelf Subsea reported some five days ago that the 82-meter-long DP2 vessel Southern Nova had finished its major reactivation works, now prepared for the start of a four-year charter.

The saturation diving vessel has a 100-ton AHC crane, 630 meters of clear steel back deck, and a 116-meter Mezzanine deck with passive roll reduction tanks, and offers accommodation for 128 persons.

According to the company, the saturation diving system is a fully integrated 12-man, ABS-classed, 300-meter-rated system, with SPHL, LSP ‘fly-away pack’, and optional HRF. The bell is control launched through an aerated moon pool with a cursor.

There are two air diving stations with dedicated twin lars, dive control and DDC. In addition, there is a fully integrated survey desk on the bridge, as well as a 150HP SMD Mark II Quasar 3000m rated work-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and a Saab Seaeye Lynx 1,500-meter-rated inspection-class ROV.

Southern Nova is capable of performing saturation and ROV construction support projects, inspection repair and maintenance (IRM) work, as well as survey and field servicing projects. The vessel has been supporting the Asia Pacific region for more than ten years.

