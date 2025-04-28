Back to overview
Home Subsea PETRODIVE to resume saturation diving ops in Central Africa 

PETRODIVE to resume saturation diving ops in Central Africa 

Business Developments & Projects
April 28, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

UAE-headquartered diving company PETRODIVE has relaunched its saturation diving operations in Central Africa following a period of technical upgrades and investment.

Source: PETRODIVE

According to PETRODIVE, the move is part of the company’s broader expansion efforts and includes the deployment of a certified saturation diving system that complies with international safety and performance standards.

The relaunch stems from a partnership with Anglo-French oil and gas player PERENCO and Netherlands-headquartered DIXSTONE, aimed at supporting long-term offshore operations in the region.

“This launch reflects our ongoing commitment to providing operational flexibility to our clients. It enables us to respond swiftly to complex needs, deploy teams for extended deep-water missions, and above all, ensure service continuity,” said Stéphane Troté, Founder and CEO of PETRODIVE.

PETRODIVE’s French diving specialists will work alongside experienced Central African personnel, who have supported the company’s offshore activities for over two decades.

“Developing local content remains at the heart of our commitment in Central Africa. It is a cornerstone of our sustainable strategy on the continent,” Troté added.

Petrodive is an independent diving company offering underwater contracting services for the maritime and international oil and gas sectors. Operating out of its Dubai headquarters, Petrodive’s core operations span West Africa, including Cameroon, Congo, Gabon, and the Caribbean, covering Trinidad and Tobago and Brazil.

The company noted that all offshore diving services adhere to International Oil & Gas Producers (IOGP) and International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) standards.

In October 2024, PETRODIVE and Malaysia-based Seatech Engineering Maintenance entered into a commercial collaboration agreement (CCA) to boost commercial diving operations in Sabah, Malaysia. 

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles