Are Britain’s green and low-carbon ambitions hanging by a thread?

With speculation running rampant about the UK government's plans to slash its green policies to tackle the cost of living crisis and growing inflation while ramping up oil and gas production, fears abound that this will put Britain’s net-zero targets in jeopardy. If this comes to pass, will the country’s ambitious carbon capture and storage (CCS) plans also be at risk or will they flourish? As the uncertainty looms over the United Kingdom’s low-carbon and green future, ample time is left to ponder whether the UK can still meet its net-zero aspirations and what it needs to do to reach these goals.