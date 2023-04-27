Aquaterra unveils another tool for CCS developments

April 27, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Aquaterra Energy is expanding its riser and connector portfolio with the addition of a completions and workover system that will support carbon capture and storage (CCS) developments.

Source: Aquaterra Energy

According to the company, the end-to-end solution will allow operators to safely perform workover and intervention operations in low-temperature and high-pressure CCS subsea sites without concerns of gas leakage.

The patent-pending technology is said to be designed to address the distinct issues and complexities that can occur when working with stored and pressurized CO2, for example, sweet corrosion and ultra-low temperatures that standard low-alloy carbon steels cannot safely deal with.

The solution is based upon Aquaterra Energy’s ISO13628-7 completion and workover riser system which incorporates the company’s proprietary AQC-CW connectors to reduce operational time and ensures complete system integrity. Aquaterra is now extending this system design to provide a completion and workover riser that supports the CCS industry.

The technology is deployable from a jack-up, semi-sub, or light-weight intervention vessel.

“I’m delighted to be developing yet another CCS solution for the offshore market that will provide confidence and peace of mind to operators,” said Ben Cannell, Innovation Director at Aquaterra Energy.

“As with our carbon monitoring tool, we are always innovating to provide the essential and most advanced technology that will benefit our customers and support the energy transition. Our experience of supporting oil and gas operations allows us to transfer those skills to benefit the CCS market and this solution is a testament to the depth of knowledge and experience our global team has.”

The announcement follows the launch of Aquaterra Energy’s CO2 management platform which allows for long-term monitoring and sustained integrity of underwater CCS sites.

The integrated solution provides monitoring of both sub-surface passive and active seismic arrays, as well as dissolved CO2 gas detection via self-powered (solar or wave) and remote data transmission nodes between the seabed and the surface.