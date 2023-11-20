Argeo formalizes AUV order with Kongsberg

November 20, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Marine survey contractor Argeo has formally signed the contracts with Kongsberg for the purchase of three Hugin autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs).

Source: Argeo

In September Argeo announced the purchase of three new AUVs from Kongsberg, two Hugin Superiors and one Hugin 6000. The contracts for all three vehicles were formally signed on November 13 at Kongsberg’s premises in Horten, Norway.

“Following this expansion, Argeo will have the most advanced AUV fleet worldwide,” said Argeo’s CEO, Trond Crantz, in September. “The introduction of these highly advanced AUVs from Kongsberg, with Argeo’s advanced sensors systems integrated is a strategic move that propels us ahead of the competition.”

The first Hugin Superior is scheduled for delivery in early Q4 2023 and the second in Q1 2024. The full-scope delivery will be finalized with the Hugin 6000 in Q1 2025.

With this, Argeo’s AUV fleet will consist of a total of seven units by 2025.

Representatives from Argeo, Kongsberg and financing partner CSI Leasing were present at the signing. The purchase is fully financed through a lease agreement with CSI and has a lease term of four years.

To remind, Argeo announced on November 9 that it will be deploying the Hugin Superior AUV, along with its upgraded subsea vessel Argeo Searcher, for a subsea assets work program for Shell Nigerian Exploration and Product Company (SNEPCo) and local content partner GOSL.