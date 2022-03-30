Argeo gets OK for multi-client program at first Utsira Nord offshore wind project

March 30, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian authorities have approved Argeo’s planned multi-client program for the first offshore wind project to begin at Utsira Nord, with data acquisition set to soon commence.

Argeo will start the operations using its autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) equipped with sensors to acquire data over the licenses planned for offshore wind construction.

“This is a breakthrough for our new Multi-Client business. It confirms the attractivity of Argeo’s progressive Multi-Client/DaaS business model which will accelerate Norway’s offshore wind activity,” said Argeo CEO, Trond Crantz.

“This program will mark the initiation of Argeo’s long-term strategy of building a global high-revenue generating data library, and the estimated value of this dataset alone is 25 MNOK. These data will provide our clients with much sought after insights, and in addition be a significant risk-reducing pre-planning tool.”

The 1.5 GW Utsira Nord is one of two areas the Norwegian Government opened to licensing applications for offshore wind development.

The area spreading across 1,000 square kilometers located northwest of Stavanger is said to be suitable for floating wind power with deep waters, proximity to industrial energy users, and strong wind conditions.

The government recently proposed the sites in the Utsira Nord lease area to be allocated based on qualitative criteria, rather than through an auction.