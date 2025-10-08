Rendering of an LNG terminal
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy As CFO steps down, NextDecade picks interim one as replacement

As CFO steps down, NextDecade picks interim one as replacement

Human Capital
October 8, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Houston-headquartered energy player NextDecade Corporation has disclosed the identity of its Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in the wake of the resignation of its current CFO.

Rendering of the Rio Grande LNG terminal; Source: NextDecade

As Brent Wahl, NextDecade’s Chief Financial Officer, has resigned from the company effective October 20, 2025, the U.S. player has appointed Mike Mott, Senior Vice President Enterprise Transformation, as its Interim CFO, effective October 20, 2025.

Wahl, who is leaving the firm to join a digital infrastructure company, has agreed to serve in a consultant capacity through December 31, 2025, to facilitate a seamless transition. NextDecade will initiate a comprehensive search process to find a permanent successor.

Matt Schatzman, NextDecade’s Chairman and CEO, commented: “I want to thank Brent for the significant impact he has made at NextDecade. As CFO of NextDecade, Brent and his team led one of the largest energy infrastructure financings in US history, and I’m sure this experience will serve him well in his next chapter.”

Before leading the firm’s enterprise transformation program, Mott was responsible for Carbon Solutions and corporate strategy. He also served as the CFO of LNG Limited and held several senior strategy, finance, and operations roles at BG Group.

NextDecade expects to achieve a positive final investment decision (FID) on Train 5 and related infrastructure at Rio Grande LNG, subject to obtaining adequate financing, on or before November 15, 2025. This follows the FID for Train 4.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

This natural gas liquefaction and export facility near Brownsville, Texas, may be expanded to encompass up to ten total liquefaction trains. With approximately 48 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of potential liquefaction capacity currently under construction or in development, this project is located on a 984-acre site.

OE logo

Power Your Brand With Offshore Energy ⤵️

Take the spotlight and anchor your brand in the heart of the offshore world!

Join us for a bigger impact and amplify your presence in the heart of the offshore energy community!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles