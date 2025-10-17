Rendering of an LNG terminal
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Rio Grande growing: NextDecade okays fifth train at Texas LNG plant

Rio Grande growing: NextDecade okays fifth train at Texas LNG plant

Business & Finance
October 17, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Houston-headquartered NextDecade Corporation has made a positive final investment decision (FID) on the fifth train at its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project in Texas.

Rendering of the Rio Grande LNG terminal; Source: NextDecade

In addition to confirming an FID on Train 5 at its Rio Grande LNG facility, the U.S. player announced that a full notice to proceed was issued to Bechtel under the company’s lump-sum, turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for Train 5 and related infrastructure secured a few months ago.

Since Train 5 will add 6 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to the plant’s liquefaction capacity, the total expected LNG production capacity under construction at Rio Grande LNG will be approximately 30 mtpa. The train is expected to achieve a guaranteed substantial completion date and first commercial delivery (DFCD) in the first half of 2031.

This comes a little over a month after the FID for Train 4 was announced. Subsequently, Baker Hughes was picked to supply the main liquefaction equipment for this train.

Related Article

“Today, we are excited to announce that we have made a positive FID on Train 5, marking the second FID for NextDecade in just over a month,” said Matt Schatzman, NextDecade’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

“This achievement is the result of tireless effort by our team and our partners, and I would like to thank the entire NextDecade team, our equity partners, our Train 5 LNG customers, Bechtel, our financing partners, and our local stakeholders for helping bring Train 5 FID to fruition.”

The construction of Train 5 and related infrastructure is expected to cost $6.7 billion, an amount which the U.S. player secured in committed financing. This comprises a $3.59 billion term loan facility, $0.50 billion private placement notes, $1.29 billion in equity commitments from NextDecade, and $1.29 billion in equity commitments from partners Global Infrastructure Partners, a part of BlackRock (GIP), GIC, and Mubadala Investment Company.

Additionally, the company said it received $117 million at financial close from Rio Grande LNG Train 5 for development costs and management services. Its initial economic interest of 50% in Train 5 will increase to 70% after the financial investors achieve certain returns on their investments in Train 5.

Train 5 is commercially supported by several 20-year LNG sale and purchase agreements (SPAs) amounting to 4.5 mtpa of LNG. These include deals with JERA, EQT Corporation, and ConocoPhillips.

According to NextDeacede, the Rio Grande plant has a potential liquefaction capacity of 48 million mtpa, with enough space for up to 10 liquefaction trains. Trains 6-8 are said to be in development and beginning the permitting process.

OE logo

Power Your Brand With Offshore Energy ⤵️

Take the spotlight and anchor your brand in the heart of the offshore world!

Join us for bigger impact and amplify your presence in the heart of the offshore energy community!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles