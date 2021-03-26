Ashtead Technology makes appointment for new renewables role

March 26, 2021, by Amir Garanovic

The underwater technology and services company Ashtead Technology has appointed Scott Stephen to lead its increasing activities in renewable energy.

Scott Stephen (Courtesy of Ashtead Technology)

Based at Ashtead Technology’s recently opened Thainstone technology centre in Aberdeenshire, UK, Stephen has been promoted to the role of renewables lead after four years with the company, first as NDT sales manager and later as an asset integrity business development manager.

Ashtead Technology has in recent years been diversifying into the renewables market where its equipment fleet and engineering skills, developed to support the oil and gas industry, are also suited to the requirements of offshore wind developers’ installation and operations and maintenance (O&M) work.

Commenting on his appointment, Scott Stephen said: “Over the past four years with Ashtead Technology, I have developed a deep understanding of our customers’ strategic priorities and how best to drive results for them. I am very excited about my appointment and I’m looking forward to supporting our expanding renewables client base around the world”.

David Mair, Ashtead Technology business development director, added: “Scott has proven to be a great asset to the business, developing many long-term customer relationships through commitment to supporting their project requirements. The offshore renewables industry is a fast-growing market, and we want to harness the momentum building within Ashtead Technology and with our clients to realise our full potential across the global energy sector”.

Following a handful of strategic acquisitions over the past four years, Ashtead Technology has established offshore operational bases in key locations including Abu Dhabi, Broussard, Halifax, Houma, Houston, London and Singapore. The company has been servicing the energy sector for 36 years with its bespoke underwater solutions, tools and systems.