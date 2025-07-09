Norwegian Ambassador Anniken Huitfeldt and U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright.
Norway and US renew hydropower and marine energy research pact

Collaboration
July 9, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Norway and the U.S. have signed a renewed memorandum of understanding (MoU) covering hydropower and marine energy research, continuing an energy research collaboration that began in 2020.

Source: Norwegian Ministry of Energy

According to the Norwegian Ministry of Energy, the cooperation targets flexible power delivery from hydropower, focusing on pumped-storage systems, flexible operations, electricity markets, environmental design, and the impacts of climate on hydrology and inflows. It also includes sharing data and research findings, alongside work on new technologies.

“The first agreement on hydropower research was established in 2020. The collaboration focuses on researching hydropower’s ability to deliver flexible power and capacity in a sustainable way,” said the Norwegian Ministry of Energy in a social media post.

“This includes flexible operation of hydropower, new electricity markets and valuation, pumped-storage hydropower, environmental impact and design, the effects of climate on hydrology and inflow, technological innovation, and the sharing of data and research results.”

On the Norwegian side, the implementing partner is FME RenewHydro, led by the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU). The research center is part of Norway’s national clean energy research program and aims to support the energy transition by developing solutions for flexible hydropower.

“FME RenewHydro aims to develop knowledge and solutions so that flexible hydropower can support the energy transition and contribute to achieving national goals for energy, climate, and nature,” the Norwegian Ministry of Energy noted.

The renewed agreement was signed in Washington, D.C. by Norwegian Ambassador Anniken Huitfeldt and U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright.

In January, the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Water Power Technologies Office (WPTO) allocated $800,000 for eight projects designed to advance hydropower and marine energy innovation across the U.S. to foster entrepreneurship, streamline commercialization, and support small business growth in the water power sector.

