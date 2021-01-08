ASN wins Northern Lights contract

January 8, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) has signed a contract with Equinor to build a DC/FO subsea control infrastructure for Northern Lights CO2 transport and storage project.

The ASN DC/FO will provide independent high electrical power and fiber connectivity to the subsea CO2 injection wells.

Specifically, it will connect the Oseberg A platform, to the Aurora injection well, first of a series.

The system can further extended, from the same cable, to connect additional templates as the volume of captured CO2 will be increased.

DC/FO solution set for Northern Lights project, is based on standardized products, whatever the project configuration, saving risks, costs and lead time.

DC/FO, qualified and co-developed with Equinor, will also be on several Equinor projects.

The Northern Lights project is part of the Norwegian full-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) project “Langskip (Longship),” supported by the Norwegian government.

The project will initially include capture of CO2 from Norwegian industrial capture sources.

The Northern Lights project comprises transportation, receipt and permanent storage of CO2 in a reservoir in the northern North Sea.

Alain Biston, president of Alcatel Submarine Networks, also said: “Our innovation capabilities will help Equinor to be a pioneer for the capture of CO2 in offshore reservoirs. This project gives us the opportunity to leverage submarine network technologies to develop new green subsea applications.”