Equinor picks ASN for Breidablikk cabling

January 7, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Equinor and Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) have signed a new contract for the roll out of the submarine cable for subsea control infrastructure for Equinor’s Breidablikk field development.

Breidablikk is a large oil discovery on the Norwegian Continental Shelf located north-east of the Grane field in the North Sea.

It is a subsea field development with a tie-back to the Grane platform.

DC/FO solution set for Breidablikk, is based on standardized products, whatever the project configuration, saving risks, costs and lead time.

DC/FO, qualified and co-developed with Equinor, will be on several Equinor projects.

The standalone DC/FO, lean cable infrastructure, will offer power and coms from Grane to four 6-slots subsea templates.

There are options to further extend the system, from the same riser slot, to connect additional templates or underwater intervention drone (UID) subsea docking stations qualified by Equinor.

The contract is subject to the approval by the Norwegian government of the plan for development and operation.

Project partners behind the Breidablikk are Equinor, Petoro, Vår Energi and ConocoPhillips.

Alain Biston, president of Alcatel Submarine Networks, further said:

“Our innovation capabilities will help Equinor and the rest of the industry to make offshore operations more efficient, more reliable and easily expandable when new wells are drilled.

“The Breidablikk project gives us the opportunity to demonstrate that DC/FO is now a mature technology which meets key Oil & Gas companies current requirements.”

Aker Solutions and TechnipFMC also take part in the project, with contracts for subsea production system and pipelay and subsea installation respectively.