Port of New South Wales
Back to overview
Home Green Marine Australia’s Port Authority of NSW earns badges in sustainability

Australia’s Port Authority of NSW earns badges in sustainability

Ports & Logistics
August 19, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Australia’s Port Authority of New South Wales has strengthened its sustainability credentials as it received multiple recognitions from prominent environmental programs.

Illustration. Port of NSW

As informed, the Port Authority of NSW has become the first Australian port to be certified by the maritime environmental program Green Marine. It has also achieved Silver Partner status in the NSW Government’s Sustainability Advantage program.

As Offshore Energy reported earlier this year, Green Marine made its voluntary environmental certification program available to the maritime industry in more countries, such as Australia, the Bahamas and Mexico, welcoming the Port Authority of New South Wales.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

The certification from Green Marine is seen as a significant achievement, following a rigorous assessment of the port authority’s environmental and sustainability practices. It benchmarks performance at all six port locations in NSW against robust performance metrics, including air emissions, water quality, community relations, noise, and waste management. The accreditation places the port authority among a select group of global ports leading the way in sustainable port operations.

Additionally, with the Silver Partner status, the Port Authority of NSW marks a major milestone and builds upon its previous success as a Bronze Partner, awarded in 2021.

As per the Port Authority of NSW, the recognition reflects the port authority’s achievements in embedding sustainability into operations, culture and decision-making including defining, measuring and disclosing scope 3 emissions; progress towards scope 1 and 2 net zero targets; undertaking a climate change risk assessment and adaptation plan; initiatives aimed at improving operational performance and resource efficiency; and enhanced data collection and monitoring for continuous improvement.

Amy Beaumont, Port Authority Group Executive, People, Environment and Legal said the recognition by both programs is “a clear signal” that the port authority is serious about driving sustainability outcomes.

“As stewards of the marine environment in each of NSW’s six commercial ports, it’s encouraging to see our sustainability efforts recognised by both Green Marine and the NSW Government,” Beaumont highlighted.

“These achievements reflect the progress we’ve made in embedding sustainable practices across our operations, as we work towards net zero by 2040.”

In January 2024, the Port Authority of NSW achieved a significant net zero milestone of reducing Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions to zero through the purchase of renewable energy under a power purchase agreement.

The port authority continues to invest significantly in shore power infrastructure at White Bay Cruise Terminal, which will enable ships to plug into landside renewable energy when at berth. The Southern Hemisphere-first project is set to be completed in 2026.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

Read more

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles