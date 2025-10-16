Back to overview
Home Ports & Infrastructure IAPH and CLIA strengthen ties on sustainability, shore power and future-ready port planning

Collaboration
October 16, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

​The International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) and Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in an effort to strengthen cooperation on sustainability, shore power and future-ready port planning.

Courtesy of IAPH

The MoU covers several areas of cooperation, focusing on industry regulation and bilateral exchange of information on technical capabilities, environmental initiatives, technical collaboration and sustainability best practices.

As explained, it reflects a shared intent to make it easier for the organizations to share practical know-how and learn from each other while fully respecting local authority, community engagement, and regulatory processes.

Specifically, the MOU aims to encourage:

  • Information exchange: Share knowledge and guidance on technical and technological innovations including shore power (OPS) technology and energy management, smart infrastructure and port operations management at the ship-to-shore interface.
  • Sustainability knowledge sharing: Encourage submissions by cruise ports and terminals to the IAPH World Ports Sustainability Program database.
  • Voluntary alignment: Encourage use of Environmental Ship Index (ESI) and other tools that reward verified performance and may improve utilization of available shore power.
  • Constructive timing: Stay informed and aligned on regulatory developments at the IMO and, where feasible, coordinate the timing of inputs to consultations so stakeholders receive clear, consistent information—without pre-empting local rulemaking.
  • Dialogue: Meet periodically to discuss lessons learned across different port contexts and identify practical resources that may help members.

“Partnership with ports is essential to our ability to achieve shared goals. We share the same waterfronts, the same communities, and the same need for reliable, secure, energy-ready operations. Working together makes us stronger, and that’s why this partnership focuses on what is required as we both work to advance our sectors closer to a net-zero emissions world,” Bud Darr, President and CEO of CLIA, said.

“This agreement aims to achieve reciprocal improvements in efficiency and sustainability for cruise lines, owner operators and the ports and terminals they use. We will aim to use the suite of existing tools developed by IAPH members in our Cruise, Climate and Energy, Data Collaboration and Risk & Resilience technical committees, as well as forthcoming pilot projects, to deliver material impacts for both parties,” Patrick Verhoeven, Managing Director, IAPH, commented.

Earlier this month, IAPH entered into a two-year coalition partnership agreement with the Singapore-based Global Center for Maritime Decarbonization (GCMD) to accelerate decarbonization efforts in the maritime sector, particularly across ports.

What is more, IAPH and the City of Kobe have signed a declaration reaffirming their dedication to advancing the sustainable development of the global port and maritime industries.

