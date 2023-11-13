Avenir LNG’s CEO steps down

November 13, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

UK-based small-scale LNG company Avenir LNG has informed that its chief executive officer, Peter Mackey, will be stepping down from his position.

Peter Mackey. Courtesy of Avenir LNG

On November 13, Avenir LNG revealed this management change, explaining that Mackey will remain with the company until the end of the first quarter of 2024 to support the leadership transition.

The company added that the board of directors is working to find a replacement and in the interim Avenir LNG commercial director, Jonathan Quinn will work closely with the Avenir leadership team and the board to ensure the smooth running of the company until a permanent replacement is found.

Commenting on his decision, Mackey said: “I’m enormously proud of the platform we’ve created within Avenir since it was founded in late 2018. We have built the company into one of the market leaders in the small-scale LNG sector. Avenir is about to enter a new phase of growth and I think it’s the right time for a new leader to take the company forward. It has been a huge privilege to lead Avenir and I’ll be cheering on from the sidelines to see where it goes next.”

Avenir LNG also announced that Udo Lange, CEO of Stolt-Nielsen Limited, will join its board as director, replacing Jan Chr. Engelhardsten who also stepped down from his position in November 2023.

The UK currently has a total fleet of five tankers in the water. The latest vessel to join the fleet was the 20,000 cubic meter Avenir Achievement in May last year. Avenir LNG also owns a small-scale LNG terminal in Sardinia, with assets/partnership now operating in China, Malaysia, the Mediterranean, the Baltic Sea and the Caribbean.