Awilco LNG scores one-year charter for WilForce

April 26, 2021, by Adnan Bajic

Norwegian LNG transportation provider Awilco LNG has secured a new deal for one of its vessels, the WilForce.

Courtesy of Awilco LNG

The company said in its statement it has secured a 12-month charter deal for its 2013-built tanker capable of transporting 156,000 cubic meters of the chilled fuel.

The contract is expected to commence at the end of April 2021 in direct continuation from the present charter party.

The company further noted that the deal is expected to contribute an annualized earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $18 million.

To remind, the company has previously secured a short-term deal for its other vessel, the 156,000-cbm TDFE WilPride. The deal started in the first half of February and has a two-to-three months term.