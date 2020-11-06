Bahri becomes official carrier of Saudi Arabia’s Presidency of State Security

November 6, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

Bahri, a national shipping carrier of Saudi Arabia, has signed a five-year framework agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Presidency of State Security (PSS), the country’s security body.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bahri will serve as the official carrier for PSS and all its divisions.

Worth SAR 300 million ($79.9 million), the deal seeks to provide various internal and external sea, air, and land transport and freight services.

Bahri has been operating in the maritime transport field for over 40 years and is one of the largest owners and operators of very large crude-oil carriers (VLCCs) in the world, and the largest owner of chemical tankers in the Middle East.

The company is said to play one of integral roles in realizing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by expanding its services and presence across the world, enabling the opening of new trade routes, and positioning the Kingdom as a regional logistics gateway to three continents.

Bahri’s fleet comprises 88 vessels including VLCCs, chemical and product tanker, multipurpose vessels and dry bulk carriers.