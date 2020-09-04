2nd eco-friendly bulker newbuild joins Bahri’s fleet

September 4, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

Saudi Arabian transportation company Bahri has taken delivery of its new dry-bulk carrier Alanood, making it the second newbuild vessel to join the company’s market-leading fleet this year.

Alanood was ordered from South Korea’s Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. Ltd. (HMD) in August 2017 as part of a series of four new dry-bulk carriers set for delivery in 2020.

The Kamsarmax-class carrier lifts the number of Bahri’s dry-bulk fleet to seven ships.

#Bahri adds a new achievement to its record by taking delivery of 'Alanood,' a new dry-bulk carrier, bringing the total number of its vessels to 88, including 7 dry-bulkers pic.twitter.com/VBYpv6zjPO — Bahri | البحري (@OneBahri) September 3, 2020

“Strengthening our fleet with investments in modern and efficient vessels represents a key pillar of our long-term strategy. We are confident that ‘Alanood’ will give us enhanced operational flexibility and efficiency to meet the needs of our customers around the world and enable us to boost our contribution to the smooth functioning of global supply chains whose importance was underscored by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Abdullah Aldubaikhi, CEO of Bahri, said.

In May 2020, Bahri took delivery of the dry-bulk carrier Sara, which was also built at the HVS dockyard in Vietnam under the latest international technical specifications.

Bahri said that both vessels are environmentally friendly and have been developed to offer the highest standards of environment, safety, and fuel efficiency, with a design draft speed of 14.20 knots at normal continuous rating (NCR) with a 15% sea margin.

The new vessel was built by Hyundai Vietnam Shipbuilding (HVS), a subsidiary of HMD, and takes the total tally of Bahri’s wide-ranging vessels to 88, including 41 VLCCs, 34 chemical and product tankers, 7 dry-bulk carriers, and 6 ro-ro ships.

A further 10 chemical tankers, 2 dry-bulk carriers, and a VLCC are currently under development.