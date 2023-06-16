Baker Hughes hired for ‘largest hydrocarbon discovery’ offshore Ivory Coast

June 16, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Baker Hughes has secured a subsea contract with Italian energy giant Eni and its partner Petroci to deploy its deepwater technology for an oil and gas field offshore the Ivory Coast.

Source: Baker Hughes

Under the contract, which includes eight deepwater trees, Baker Hughes will deliver three Aptara manifolds, the relevant subsea production control system, and flexible risers and jumpers for the Baleine Phase 2 project.

The company said it would deliver a configured-to-order product portfolio across subsea production and flexible pipe systems, designed for optimum cost effectiveness, installation and life-of-field value.

“This collaboration between Baker Hughes and Eni is Africa’s first development project with clear Scope 1 and 2 carbon reduction goals and will deliver innovative technology that will enhance the energy security in Ivory Coast,” said Maria Claudia Borras, Executive Vice President, Oilfield Services & Equipment at Baker Hughes.

“Ensuring that energy is locally available is an increasingly profound challenge, and we applaud the efforts of Eni and companies like it to shape an abundant energy future for Africa. We are proud of the confidence placed in us to accelerate the execution of this important project.”

Eni describes the Baleine field as the largest hydrocarbon discovery in Côte d’Ivoire to date, with an estimated oil in place of 2.5 billion barrels and 3.3 trillion cubic feet of associated gas. On 6 April, the company reported that the FPSO Firenze had sailed away from Dubai towards the field.

Regarding the development, Eni awarded two contracts worth approximately €1 billion overall to Saipem in September 2022.