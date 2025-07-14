Several people standing on stage at an MoU signing ceremony
Baker Hughes and Petronas forge alliance to boost Asia-Pacific’s energy transition

July 14, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

U.S.-headquartered energy technology giant Baker Hughes has signed a strategic partnership memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Malaysia’s state-owned Petronas to explore collaboration in areas that have the potential to support the energy expansion and transition in the Asia-Pacific region. 

Baker Hughes-Petronas MoU signing; Source: Baker Hughes

According to Baker Hughes, the MoU aims to identify complementary technologies within the duo’s portfolio of solutions and enhance the cross-border talent training program to strengthen local supply chain capabilities and help Asia meet its transition goals.

The areas of cooperation will include enhanced liquefied natural gas (LNG) services footprint, exploration and production, chemicals and mature assets solutions, digital solutions, including AI, and sustainable energy solutions, including carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), among others.

“It is critically important to grow alongside our customers in Asia-Pacific, including PETRONAS, as we work toward our shared goal of sustainable energy development to provide for a world that needs more reliable, secure and lower-carbon energy,” said Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli.

“We look forward to working alongside PETRONAS, as well as other local partners, to realize this additional localization effort to help ensure energy is available today and in the future.” 

The U.S. player’s first step to enhance local services capabilities entails the expansion of its existing services footprint in Malaysia to develop a full aeroderivative gas turbine module repair services facility, which is set to include testing capabilities. 

With an installed base of over 600 gas turbines and continued growth projections given the energy expansion, this is expected to reduce turnaround time, providing an upgraded service to customers across the region.

This comes on the heels of another MoU, which Baker Hughes inked with Ukraine’s Naftogaz last week. Under the deal, the duo will explore opportunities for fortifying the energy sector in Ukraine.

Related Article

As for Petronas, it recently celebrated the sailaway of its first LNG cargo from LNG Canada, a Shell-operated export facility in Canada’s Kitimat.

