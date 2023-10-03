Baker Hughes scores ‘major technology order’ from Venture Global LNG

October 3, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Energy technology company Baker Hughes has secured a contract with U.S.-based Venture Global LNG to provide a modularized LNG system and power island.

Source: Baker Hughes

The contract, which was described as a major gas technology equipment order, was awarded under a master equipment supply agreement between the two companies for more than 100 million tons per annum (mtpa) of production capacity, which was expanded from 70 mtpa and announced during this year’s Gastech in Singapore.

The award, to be booked in the third quarter of 2023, builds on previous contracts from Venture Global to Baker Hughes to provide comprehensive LNG technology solutions for the Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines LNG projects in Louisiana.

“We are excited to add another milestone in our successful collaboration with Baker Hughes as a strategic LNG technology supplier, building on the expansion of our agreement,” said Mike Sabel, CEO of Venture Global. “To enable a successful transition to more secure and sustainable economies, it is critical that we continue to further our mission of delivering low-cost LNG at a larger scale. We are grateful for our continued partnership with Baker Hughes, a world leader in energy technology, and look forward to building on our successful collaboration in our upcoming projects.”

“We have been a trusted partner in natural gas operations for more than 30 years and have been able to bring that depth of experience into the recent LNG market upturn. This further expansion of our collaboration with Venture Global reaffirms that Baker Hughes technologies are advancing the efficient use of natural gas, and we are honored to continue to support their projects,” added Lorenzo Simonelli, chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes. “The continuing demand for LNG emphasises the pivotal role that natural gas will play in the energy transition, helping to secure supply and to reach net-zero emissions.”