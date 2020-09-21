Baleària launches LNG-fueled ferry
Spanish ferry operator Baleària has launched its LNG-fueled fast-ferry Eleanor Roosevelt at the Armon shipyard in Gijón.
The vessel is scheduled to enter operation during the first quarter of 2021, Baleària said in its statement.
The operator has put a €90 million ($106.2 million) price tag on the vessel’s construction.
Commenting on the milestone, the company’s president Adolfo Utor, said it represents the culmination of a number of teams combining to build the first LNG-fueled catamaran.
He further noted the vessel “incorporated new features to adapt to the current health crisis context, taking into account the distance between seats, wider aisles and digitization, to ensure greater safety.”
Baleària further claims the Eleanor Roosevelt will be the world’s longest fast ferry. It boasts a lenght of 123 meters and a 28-meter width. It has the capacity for 1,200 passengers and 500 meters of lines for trucks and 250 cars.
The four dual-fuel engines have been supplied by Wärtsilä, with a power of 8,800 kW each.
The two LNG tanks allow the vessel to travel 400 nautical miles without refueling. The reach is increased to 1,900 nautical miles in dual fuel (LNG/diesel) mode.
To remind, the fast-ferry project kicked off in December 2018 at the Armon shipyard in Gijon. The engineering support was provided by Cotenaval Valencia.
The Australian company Incat Crowther was in charge of the design while the engines, propulsion system and the fuel gas system have been manufactured by Wärtsilä.
Canal tests have been completed by the Norwegian company Marintek-Sintef with Bureau Veritas being the classification society.
