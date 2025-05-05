electric ferry
Home Electric ‘World’s largest’ electric ferry pens next chapter in Australia

May 5, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

The Incat Hull 096, hailed as the “world’s largest” battery-electric ship, recently touched the water for the first time.

Courtesy of Incat Tasmania

As disclosed, the vessel—christened China Zorrilla—was launched on May 2 at Australia’s high-speed catamaran ferry manufacturer Incat Tasmania’s shipyard in Hobart.

At 130 meters long, the Incat Hull 096, the ninth Incat unit built for Uruguay-headquartered ferry operator Buquebus, is described as both the biggest electric ship in the world and as the largest electric vehicle “ever built.”

According to Incat, the ferry was fitted with over 250 tonnes of batteries and an energy storage system (ESS) with more than 40 megawatt-hours of installed capacity. The ESS is connected to eight electric-driven waterjets and supplied by Finnish technology giant Wärtsilä.

Speaking about the float-out, Roger Holm, President of Wärtsilä Marine and Executive Vice President at Wärtsilä Corporationremarked: “We are proud to have collaborated with Incat and Buquebus in launching the world’s largest battery-electric ship. Ferries play a vital role in meeting the growing demand for environmentally sustainable transport options, with ship electrification a key solution for enabling the sector to transition towards net-zero emissions.”

Owing to the combination of technological solutions that the newbuilding possesses, it is anticipated that Incat Hull 096 could save up to 37,545 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) as well as cut down on other harmful pollutant emissions.

The shipbuilder said that, now that the catamaran has been launched, work will continue to complete its interior. Final fit-out, battery installation, and energy system integration will reportedly take place ahead of sea trials, which are planned for later this year on the River Derwent. Following this, i.e. by the end of 2025, the newbuild will be handed over to the Buenos Aires-based Buquebus.

To remind, Incat Tasmania marked the structural completion of the ferry in September 2024. As informed, the vessel was originally envisioned to operate on a clean fuel source, but was re-engineered to run entirely on battery-electric power to “achieve a greater sustainability level.”

Per Incat Chairman Robert Clifford, the company plans to keep its focus on electric (and hybrid) ferries to meet a growing demand for ships of this type in the Land Down Under while keeping pace with the maritime transportation industry’s energy transition/decarbonization momentum.

On a more global scale, Incat Tasmania joined forces with Wärtsilä and French ferry operator Brittany Ferries in May 2024 to work on the design and technical requirements for a 137-meter zero-emissions craft. Brittany Ferries CEO Christophe Mathieu had called this project an “important step on the way to net zero”.

