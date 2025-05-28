Back to overview
First US-made battery-electric ferries to feature Wärtsilä’s propulsion system

Vessels
May 28, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

California’s public ferry operator San Francisco Bay Ferry (SF Bay Ferry) has selected an electric propulsion system from the Finnish technology group Wärtsilä for its three fully battery-electric high-speed ferries.

Image by Aurora Marine Design

The order for Wärtsilä’s electric propulsion system was placed by All American Marine (AAM), a shipyard that will build the zero-emission vessels for SF Bay Ferry. The vessels are set to be the first full electric high-speed ferries to operate and be built in the USA.

Under the contract booked in the first quarter of 2025, Wärtsilä will deliver full electric propulsion systems, including the energy and power management system (EPMS), the integrated automation system (IAS), batteries, DC Hub, transformers, E-Motors, and the shore power supply.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery commencing in 2026, and the first vessel is expected to join the ferry fleet in early 2027.

“These 150-passenger ferries represent a transformative step forward in sustainable and innovative marine transportation. They showcase AAM’s unwavering commitment to innovation, delivering cutting-edge, emission-free solutions. As we look to the future of this project, we are relying upon Wärtsilä’s advanced technologies and extensive expertise to continue driving the success of this pioneering project,” stated Ron Wille, President of All American Marine.

The initial concept design of the vessels was delivered by Aurora Marine Design, while Teknicraft was put in charge of the detailed design of the vessels, which will be built to USCG Subchapter T standards.

The vessels will be 30.48 meters long with a 7.9-meter beam and a 1.5-meter draft, operating at 24 knots, powered by dual 625-kilowatt electric motors.

Ordered at the end of 2024, the zero-emission ferries are part of SF Bay Ferry’s Rapid Electric Emission Free (REEF) Ferry Program, a suite of projects aiming to transition the agency’s fleet to zero-emission propulsion technology.

They will operate on new routes that connect Treasure Island and Mission Bay to SF Bay Ferry’s Downtown S.F. ferry hub. Wärtsilä will also work within the REEF project team to finalize the vessel and charging system concepts.

Under the REEF project, the agency booked another two battery-electric ferries at Nichols Brothers Boat Builders (NBBB).

In addition to the new battery-electric vessels, the SF Bay Ferry’s REEF Program includes conversion of four diesel 400-passenger ferries to zero-emission technology, terminal electrification across the system, and expansion and electrification of the agency’s Central Bay Operations and Maintenance Facility in Alameda.

