Baleària’s LNG ferry set for sea trials

January 5, 2021, by Adnan Bajic

Spanish ferry operator Baleària said its LNG-fueled fast-ferry Eleanor Roosevelt is set to carry out sea trials over the coming weeks.

Courtesy of Baleària

The company noted that the vessel will be incorporated into its fleet in March this year.

Armon shipyard in Gijón has completed the outfitting of the ferry and carried out tests on the vehicle and cargo access ramp. The work continues on fitting out the lounges for the passengers as well as the electronics installation on the command bridge.

The operator has put a €90 million ($106.2 million) price tag on the vessel’s construction.

Baleària further claims the Eleanor Roosevelt will be the world’s longest fast ferry. It boasts a length of 123 meters and a 28-meter width. It has the capacity for 1,200 passengers and 500 meters of lines for trucks and 250 cars.

The four dual-fuel engines have been supplied by Wärtsilä, with a power of 8,800 kW each.

The two LNG tanks allow the vessel to travel 400 nautical miles without refueling. The reach is increased to 1,900 nautical miles in dual-fuel (LNG/diesel) mode.

To remind, the fast-ferry project kicked off in December 2018 at the Armon shipyard in Gijon. The engineering support was provided by Cotenaval Valencia.

The Australian company Incat Crowther was in charge of the design while the engines, propulsion system and fuel gas system have been manufactured by Wärtsilä.

Canal tests have been completed by the Norwegian company Marintek-Sintef with Bureau Veritas being the classification society.

Baleària further noted that Eleanor Roosevelt will be the flagship of its gas fleet strategy. In 2021, the company’s LNG-fueled fleet will reach nine vessels. It currently has six such vessels on the water while it is carrying out the retrofit of one more ferry.

The shipping company has invested a total of €380 million ($466.3 million) in its LNG-fueled fleet as it pushes to reduce emissions and noise pollution from its operations.