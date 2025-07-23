Ballard’s fuel cell engines to power Samskip’s vessels in agreement with eCap Marine

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
July 23, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Canada-based developer and manufacturer of fuel cell products Ballard Power Systems has received a purchase order to supply 6.4 MW of fuel cell engines to German clean power solutions provider eCap Marine for deployment on two vessels by Dutch logistics company Samskip.

Archive; Credit: Samskip

In total, 32 FCwave 200 kW fuel cell engines will be integrated into green marine propulsion systems by eCap Marine to power two SeaShuttle vessels in Samskip’s fleet, supporting the decarbonization of waterways between Norway and the Netherlands, Ballard said, noting that engine deliveries are planned between 2025 and 2026.

As disclosed, the FCwave is designed to provide zero-emission power to a broad range of marine vessels and stationary applications. Type-approved by classification societies DNV, Lloyd’s Register, and ABS, the module is said to be based on more than eight generations of product development and operational experience in demanding applications and environments. It reportedly delivers a “flexible, industrial grade all-in-one hydrogen-powered solution that is scalable and offers low total lifecycle costs.”

This order builds on the collaboration between Ballard and eCap Marine that began in 2021. It is understood that the companies previously worked on the retrofitting of the Coastal Liberty commercial vessel.

Lars Ravens, Managing Director of eCap Marine, commented: “Our continued collaboration with Ballard is central to our mission to decarbonize marine transport. This latest order exemplifies our shared commitment to operational excellence and environmental stewardship. Together, we are delivering a clean propulsion solution that meets the rigorous demands of long-haul marine operations.”

Marty Neese, CEO of Ballard, stated: “We’re proud to expand our partnership with eCap Marine and Samskip with one of the largest marine fuel cell engine orders in history. Deploying our FCwave™ modules on these two Samskip vessels provides a critical validation point for the use of proton-exchange membrane fuel cell propulsion for maritime applications.”

To note, the SeaShuttles are currently being built at Cochin Shipyard in Kochi, India. Once commissioned, the units are expected to be among the first decarbonized vessels of this type using green hydrogen in the world, with each ship projected to achieve around 25,000 tons of CO2 reduction per year.

eCap Marine was awarded the order to supply hydrogen-powered fuel cells for the vessels earlier in July 2025.

