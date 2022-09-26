Baltic Power selects offshore and onshore transmission infrastructure suppliers

September 26, 2022, by Adrijana Buljan

Baltic Power has selected preferred contractors for the supply and installation of offshore and onshore cables, and the onshore substation for its 1.2 GW offshore wind farm in Poland.

NKT will design and manufacture the offshore export cables, while the inter-array cables and the onshore section of the export cables will be supplied by the Polish company TELE-FONIKA Kable together with JDR Cable Systems.

DEME will transport and install all offshore cables and TELE-FONIKA Kable will be responsible for the transport and installation of the cables on land.

The developer, a joint venture between PKN Orlen and Northland Power, has also signed a preferred supplier agreement with a consortium consisting of GE and the Polish power construction company ENPROM for the project’s onshore substation. GE will carry out the electrical system design and supply the high-voltage power components, and ENPROM will be responsible for the overall design and construction of the substation.

Earlier this month, Baltic Power selected the preferred suppliers for the wind farm’s two offshore substations, which will be delivered by Bladt Industries and Semco Maritime.

The joint venture has also just announced that it opted for the new, 15 MW wind turbines from Vestas.

In a separate contract, Baltic Power has chosen the Danish OEM for the supply of 76 of its V236-15.0 MW turbines that will be installed by Vestas’s compatriot Cadeler.