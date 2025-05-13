Sweden
Sweden inaugurates its second onshore power facility for cruise vessels

Ports & Logistics
May 13, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Ports of Stockholm has opened the second facility for onshore power supply (OPS) for international cruise ships in Sweden.

The new facility was put into operation on May 12, 2025, when the 2019-built cruise ship Viking Jupiter, operated by Viking Cruises, was connected.

In September last year, Ports of Stockholm inaugurated Sweden’s very first electricity connection for cruise ships.

“The inauguration of Sweden’s second onshore power connection for cruise ships is another important milestone for us and for the environment, and we are proud to be able to offer a more climate-smart solution for our shipping customers. It contributes greatly to creating a sustainable premium destination for cruise traffic, both in Stockholm and in the entire Baltic Sea region,” Jens Holm, Chair of the Board of Ports of Stockholm, commented.

As explained, the new high-voltage facility is built according to international standards and allows ships to switch off their auxiliary engines while at berth. This reduces emissions to air and also reduces noise levels. With the two facilities, Ports of Stockholm can connect about half of all cruise calls in Stockholm. The electricity used is 100 per cent green and comes from renewable sources such as wind and hydro power.

Ports of Stockholm—the largest passenger port in Sweden—said it is working actively and long term to, together with its shipping customers, significantly reduce emissions of greenhouse gases and other air pollutants, and reduce noise levels from ships and port operations. Expanding onshore power access for ships is said to be one of the key measures to achieve the objectives set.

Together with three other Baltic Sea ports – Copenhagen/Malmö, Aarhus and Helsinki – Ports of Stockholm has received EU funding for the investment in onshore power supply at the centrally located quay Stadsgården 160.

Shipping customers who implement environmental improvement measures are rewarded by the port authority. This is done through discounts on port fees for ships that achieve high environmental performance according to the Environmental Ship Index (ESI) and Clean Shipping Index (CSI). The discounts aim to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides, sulphur oxides and particles.

Last month, the cruise season in Stockholm officially began with the arrival of AIDAmar. A total of 136 ship calls are expected at ports operated by Ports of Stockholm this year. This represents an increase in both the number of cruise ship calls and passengers compared to last year. 

Following the newest shore power facility’s inauguration, the 2025 season will now see two OPS connections for cruise ships at the central quay in Stadsgården.

