BAR Technologies
Back to overview
Home Propulsion Union Maritime gears up for arrival of ‘world’s first’ newbuild tanker fitted with WAPS

Union Maritime gears up for arrival of ‘world’s first’ newbuild tanker fitted with WAPS

Equipment
June 5, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

The UK-based shipping player Union Maritime (UML) is all but ready to receive its future-proof long-range 2 (LR2) tanker, the first in a batch of fourteen, equipped with a wind-assisted propulsion solution (WAPS) developed by compatriot design and engineering firm BAR Technologies.

Courtesy of BAR Technologies

As disclosed, the unit – christened Brands Hatch – was equipped with three 37.5-meter WindWings. This has marked a ‘significant’ milestone for Union Maritime since the vessel is reportedly the world’s first newbuild tanker featuring BAR Technologies’ WAPS system.

According to BAR Technologies, WindWings, which are manufactured by China’s CM Energy Tech (CMET), is anticipated to slash the vessel’s fuel consumption by around 1,200 tonnes annually, an equivalent of cutting over 3,800 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions each year. This is said to offer a 30% improvement when compared with a modern 2022-built ship of similar specification.

As informed, once delivered, Brands Hatch is to ensure full compliance with global sustainability standards through to 2030, including achieving the maximum 5% Wind Reward Factor under the FuelEU Maritime regulation, thus eliminating the need for alternative fuels.

It has also been noted that the WindWings solution will be classified as a zero-GHG energy source, which could ‘boost’ the tanker’s Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI). It could also support compliance with the newly approved IMO Greenhouse Gas Fuel Intensity (GFI) standard.

For Union Maritime, which has strived to deploy WAPS to drive greater efficiency and sustainability in its operations, adding the LR2 tanker is projected to become a ‘core element’ of the company’s long-term vision.

“As our first vessel with WindWings, and with many more to follow, this marks the beginning of a new era for Union Maritime and the global shipping industry as we combine our deep maritime expertise with cutting-edge innovation to drive towards a more efficient and sustainable future,” Laurent Cadji, Managing Director at Union Maritime, commented.

While gearing up for these handovers, UML has worked together with partners Anglo-Eastern, Synergy, Atlantas Ship Management and BAR Technologies under an initiative dubbed Project Aeropower. The company had previously signed a deal with BAR Technologies for the installation of the former’s WAPS onto at least 34 newbuild tankers, Brand Hatch being one of them.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

As informed, Project AeroPower was launched to lead the “safe” introduction of ‘innovative’ wind propulsion systems on a global scale. To this end, the partners have sought international collaboration opportunities with port authorities, pilot associations and oil companies to seek the necessary approvals for the commercial adoption of new technologies.

To remind, Union Maritime tapped BAR Technologies in March 2024, as well. The contract entailed the installation of WindWings on a duo of LR2 tankers being built by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS) in China. The units in question are scheduled to be handed over in late 2025.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles