BAR Technologies: Future fuel mix needs to include wind

March 24, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

UK-based wind propulsion provider BAR Technologies has called for a broader, more inclusive debate on the future of shipping fuels, highlighting that wind is an indispensable component of these discussions.

Last week, UMAS and the UCL Energy Institute’s Shipping and Oceans Research Group released a new study. The report found that poor access to funding and higher costs of capital in developing countries could almost double the prices of e-fuels they produce, compared to developed economies—even when renewable energy resources such as onshore wind and solar are superior.

In response to the study, BAR Technologies has welcomed the ongoing conversations around the development of alternative fuels such as e-ammonia but warned that there is one fuel source that is consistently overlooked and must be seen as an integral part of the fuel mix: wind.

As the shipping industry grapples with the cost of capital challenges in the global south, BAR Technologies stressed that wind propulsion, a zero-emission, self-sufficient, and abundant energy source, should play a key role in helping close the energy transition gap.

“As the debate on new fuels heats up, it’s important not to overlook the most readily available energy source we have at our disposal: wind. While e-fuels hold promise, they come with significant costs and financing challenges that could hinder the global effort to decarbonise the shipping industry, especially in developing economies,” John Cooper, CEO of BAR Technologies, commented.

“Wind-assisted propulsion systems (WAPS) like WindWings will provide a scalable and commercially viable solution that not only helps meet decarbonisation targets but does so in a way that is accessible to all nations, regardless of their economic status.”

The study by UMAS and the UCL Energy Institute found that countries in the Global South, despite having some of the best renewable resources, could face an additional financial barrier that would prevent them from competing with projects in developed economies. By 2030, the IMO’s strategy for achieving zero or near-zero emission fuels in shipping will require an estimated $1.6 trillion in investment, with $400 billion needed by 2030 alone. If left unaddressed, the financial constraints identified in the study could exacerbate the existing inequalities in the shipping industry’s transition to greener fuels.

“The solution isn’t to put all our eggs in one basket with costly e-fuels that will further disadvantage developing nations. Instead, we need to leverage the wind that’s already available and deploy technologies … which deliver immediate fuel savings and emissions reductions without the need for complex and expensive new infrastructure. Wind-assisted propulsion offers a low-cost, scalable alternative that can be part of the broader mix, complementing the transition to cleaner fuels,” Cooper continued.

While the debate on new fuels and their financial implications continues, BAR Technologies said it remains committed to the wider adoption of wind-assisted propulsion as a critical component of the shipping industry’s decarbonization strategy.

“With the IMO’s 2030 emissions targets fast approaching, we urge both the industry and participants at MEPC 83 in April to fully recognise wind’s potential as a key part of the solution. This is essential to ensuring that the transition to a zero-emission future is not only achievable but fair for all stakeholders. Now is the time to embrace wind propulsion as an integral element of shipping’s sustainable future,” according to the company.

“The winds of change are already here, and it’s time the shipping industry harnesses this abundant resource. We welcome all debate on the future of shipping fuels. Still, it’s crucial that wind propulsion is recognised as an essential, viable, affordable option to reduce emissions and cut fuel dependency to be able to achieve a just transition for all nations,” Cooper concluded.

