BMS United, Bunkernet, and SBI merge to form Baseblue

February 15, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Marine fuel supply companies BMS United Bunkers, Bunkernet, and SBI bunkering BV have entered into a definitive merger agreement to create Baseblue.

The trio said that the merger would result in a larger and financially more reliable company. As disclosed, Baseblue will also offer a wider range of services, including alternative fuels, emissions trading, and digital optimization.

Lars H. Nielsen of BMS will assume the position of CEO, Gregoris Gregoriou, Managing Director of Bunkernet, will be appointed Chief Commercial Officer, and Dave Gregory, General Manager of SBI, will be appointed Managing Director of Baseblue North Europe. Antonis Xiros will be appointed Chief Operations Manager and Nicholas Argyrou will be appointed Key Account Director.

“Baseblue brings together the best of the three leading brands to deliver a more comprehensive bunkering management proposal in the market. We are committed to delivering real unrivalled value through tailor-made services,” says Lars Nielsen, Baseblue CEO.

The new company will have offices in Greece, Argentina, Cyprus, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands, and it will employ over 80 specialists.

Baseblue said it would deliver holistic and integrated bunkering and lubricant solutions, alternative fuel options, risk management consulting, quality testing, surveying and unique post-fixture service for a vessel’s end-to-end coverage. The company will also be able to track a vessel-s progress in real time thanks to its post-fixture team and digital tools, thus reducing potential issues and waiting time.

“Baseblue can provide up-to-date knowledge and guidance on upcoming legislation, the availability and supply of alternative fuels to help businesses meet their emissions reduction targets. This comprehensive approach is helping customers switch to cleaner, more sustainable operations,” says Dave Gregory, Managing Director of Baseblue North Europe.

“Stronger than the sum of our parts, Baseblue will bring marine energy solutions that deliver real value and drive sustainable growth to its clients. Understanding the need for digitalization, we will safely guide them towards their business goals by offering seamless services through digital decision-making platforms,” Gregoriou added.

The merger is effective immediately; however, a transition period will exist until the end of April.