Bechtel completes another segment at Cheniere’s Texas LNG plant

August 12, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

U.S. energy player Cheniere Energy has achieved substantial completion of the second train forming part of the expansion project of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility located on the La Quinta Ship Channel, along the north shore of Corpus Christi Bay in Texas.

Corpus Christi LNG; Source: Bechtel

Cheniere announced substantial completion of Train 2 at the Corpus Christi Stage 3 Liquefaction Project (CCL Stage 3) in a social media post last week. The U.S. player says this was achieved well ahead of the project’s guaranteed completion date. 

Cheniere’s engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) partner in the project, Bechtel Corporation, has therefore turned over care, custody, and control of Train 2 and associated systems to the company. The substantial completion of Train 1 at the CCL Stage 3 project was achieved on March 16, 2025.

The U.S. player expects Train 3 of CCL Stage 3 to achieve substantial completion by year-end, and Train 4 to be in commissioning and producing LNG by then as well. Once all seven trains of CCL Stage 3 are complete, Cheniere believes the total LNG production capacity of the CCL facility will surpass 25 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).

In June, the firm took the final investment decision (FID) for Corpus Christi Midscale Trains 8 & 9 and the associated debottlenecking project. Bechtel has been put in charge of this project as well, which will add two trains next to CCL Stage 3. When operational, this addition will contribute 3 mtpa of LNG capacity.

Alongside construction-related developments, Cheniere inked an LNG supply deal with Japan’s JERA last week. Under it, the latter will purchase approximately 1 mtpa of LNG from Cheniere Marketing on a free-on-board basis from 2029 through 2050

