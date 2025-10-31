Corpus Christi LNG terminal
Home Fossil Energy Bechtel puts finishing touches on third piece of Cheniere’s LNG project in Texas

Business Developments & Projects
October 31, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

U.S. energy player Cheniere Energy has reached a new milestone at its liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility, with the completion of the third train forming part of its expansion project on the La Quinta Ship Channel, along the north shore of Corpus Christi Bay in Texas, United States.

Corpus Christi LNG; Source: Bechtel

While revealing the substantial completion of Train 3 at its Corpus Christi Liquefaction Stage 3 project (CCL Stage 3), Cheniere explained that Bechtel Corporation, as its engineering, procurement, and construction firm, has transferred care, custody, and control of Train 3 to the firm.

“Our seven-train, 10+ million-tonne-per-annum (mtpa) CCL Stage 3 project continues to track on budget and ahead of schedule. We now expect to achieve first LNG at Train 4 in November, with substantial completion expected around year-end or in early 2026,” highlighted the company.

This follows the substantial completions of Trains 1 and 2 of the same project in March and August 2025, respectively. The U.S. LNG player’s subsidiaries also initiated the pre-filing review process in July 2025 with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) for the CCL Stage 4 expansion project.

After all seven trains of CCL Stage 3 are complete, Cheniere believes the total LNG production capacity of the CCL facility will surpass 25 million tonnes per annum (mtpa). The firm also took the final investment decision (FID) for Corpus Christi Midscale Trains 8 and 9 and the associated debottlenecking project.

Bechtel is in charge of this project as well, which will add two trains next to CCL Stage 3. Once operational, this addition will contribute 3 mtpa of LNG capacity.

Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Looking forward, we have completed our initial 2026 LNG production forecast, which benefits from additional new capacity from the CCL Stage 3 project as we continue to bring capacity online on an accelerated schedule and on budget.

“We remain singularly focused on maintaining our track record of safety and operational excellence, while continuing to develop accretive expansions of our brownfield platform in order to reliably and economically meet the growing energy needs of our global customers over the coming decades.”

