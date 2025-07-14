Back to overview
Home Hydrogen Belgian duo eyes innovation in green hydrogen technology

Collaboration
July 14, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Belgian technology company Agfa and compatriot institute for technological research VITO have signed a long-term cooperation agreement focused on innovation in green hydrogen technology, marking a new phase in their collaboration on advanced membranes for alkaline water electrolysis.

Courtesy of Agfa

The signing ceremony, held on July 8, 2025, took place at Agfa’s Mortsel facility, which is said to be in the process of ramping up production capacity for its ZIRFON technology.

The new facility, supported by the European Union (EU) Innovation Fund and expected to open later this year, will reportedly have the capacity to support up to 20 GW of energy per year, potentially avoiding 15 million tons of CO2 emissions annually.

To note, ZIRFON membranes are used as separators in alkaline electrolyzers, and according to Agfa, can perform even under dynamic operating conditions associated with renewable energy.

Commenting on the new agreement, Vincent Wille, President of Digital Printing Solutions & Chemicals at Agfa, said: “We have a rich history of working alongside VITO, having collaborated on the first generation of ZIRFON membranes in 2007, and our joint roadmap with them, combined with our new production capacity, will significantly accelerate the transition to a radically greener world.”

Inge Neven, CEO of VITO, remarked: “We are proud to continue this collaboration with Agfa. Together, our two organizations combine scientific expertise and industrial knowledge to deliver concrete solutions for a carbon-neutral future. Through this partnership we hope to set the new gold standard for membrane performance, enabling breakthroughs in cost-efficiency and scalability that will make this revolutionary technology more accessible.”

Matthias Diependaele, Minister-President of Flanders, stated: “This partnership between AGFA and VITO represents the very best of Flemish innovation: long-term vision, scientific excellence and industrial ambition. By anchoring this green hydrogen technology in Mortsel, we are not only advancing Europe’s climate goals, but we are securing our economic future and strengthening Flanders’ position as a global hub for sustainable industry.”

