Besiktas: LNG Unity 1st LNG ship to dock in Turkey for repairs

February 11, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

Turkish ship repair yard Besiktas Shipyard says it welcomed LNG Unity as the first shipyard in the region providing in-house services for LNG repair activities.

In 2007, Besiktas Shipyard in Yalova Turkey started with the repair of all types of vessels. It is also a specialized shipbuilder that carried out 50 newbuild projects.

In 2021, the yard completed preparations to enter the LNG repair sector. It has done so by establishing a cryogenic workshop and delivering the required staff training.

Furthermore, Besiktas shared via social media it is presently the first shipyard in the region providing in-house authorized workshop services for LNG repair activities.

It reported that LNG Unity, a 154,000 cubic metres LNG tanker, is the first of its kind to dock in Turkey. The ship was bought by Karpower International, a unit of the Turkish Karadeniz, from French major TotalEnergies in 2021.

Previously, it was called Provalys. When taken into service in 2006, it was the largest LNG carrier in existence. The 97,741 gross tonnage ship features a length of 289.6 metres and a beam of 43.4 metres.

