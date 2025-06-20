Tmaz
Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel Tmaz: LNG-fueled BYD Changzhou docks in Mexico for first time

Tmaz: LNG-fueled BYD Changzhou docks in Mexico for first time

Infrastructure
June 20, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The Terminal Marítima de Mazatlán (Tmaz), a port controlled by Chilean terminal operator SAAM Terminals, has become the first port in Mexico to receive a vessel of the Chinese electric vehicle brand BYD.

Courtesy of Tmaz

The liquefied natural gas- (LNG) powered BYD Changzhou docked at the terminal earlier this week. The ship unloaded 2,000 units of electric vehicles destined for central and northern Mexico.

The pure car, truck carrier (PCTC) measures 199.9 meters in length and 38 meters in beam and can transport 7,000 cars. It was delivered to BYD by CIMC Raffles shipyard, a subsidiary of China International Marine Containers (CIMC), in late 2024.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

“The arrival of the BYD Changzhou at Tmaz consolidates the port as a strategic reference in the automotive import of the Mexican Pacific and underlines its fundamental role in the transition towards sustainable mobility,” Mauricio Ortiz, General Manager at Tmaz, commented.

Mazatlan is planned to receive at least one RoRo from the company per month. During 2024, Tmaz transferred more than 160,000 car units, positioning itself as the second largest Mexican vehicle operator in the Pacific.

With China’s automotive industry experiencing significant expansion thanks to electric vehicle (EV) exports, the car carrier vessel segment is no exception. The automotive industry expansion has resulted in a surge in demand for car-carrying vessels.

In related news, CM Hong Kong, described as the world’s first 9,300 CEU methanol dual-fuel car carrier, was launched in China a month ago. Being built by China Merchants Industry Haimen Base, the newbuild was ordered by shipping company China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES), a subsidiary of China Merchants Group. 

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.
Related news

List of highlighted news articles