BEST sets sights on becoming greenest container terminal in Mediterranean

December 16, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

Hutchison Ports BEST, a semi-automated terminal, aims to become the greenest container terminal in the Mediterranean with 100% electricity coming from renewable sources starting from 2022.

In efforts to lead sustainability in the port sector, BEST has signed an agreement with Spanish multinational electric utility company Endesa for the contracting of 100% energy from renewable sources.

The contract will enable the terminal to reduce its CO2 emissions by more than half and to consolidate its position as a benchmark in the use of renewable energy, BEST informed.

“From 2022 onwards, 100% of BEST’s electricity will come from renewable sources. In this way, we are at the forefront of sustainability in the port sector, becoming the greenest container terminal in the Mediterranean”, says Guillermo Belcastro, CEO of Hutchison Ports BEST.

Moreover, the terminal is increasing its number of solar panels for self-consumption with a total surface area of 4,763 m2, which is estimated to reduce CO2 emissions by 250 tons.

Additionally, BEST plans to provide 40 connection points for electric vehicles to contribute to the energy transition.

“The automation of BEST terminal, with cranes powered mainly by electricity means that the commitment to renewables translates into a significant reduction in emissions compared to other conventional terminals. This has a direct impact on the environmental friendliness of the logistics chain that chooses BEST as its alternative in the Port of Barcelona”, BEST explains.

As disclosed, the terminal is also researching and investing in sustainable technological innovation projects such as berth electrification together with the Port Authority of Barcelona, and searches for fossil fuel alternatives used in different types of port equipment, together with leading manufacturers of handling equipment.

Earlier this year, Hutchison Ports BEST welcomed LNG-powered vessel CMA CGM Scandola as the first container ship using LNG to arrive at the Port of Barcelona.