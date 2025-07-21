Yang Ming
Big plans ahead: Yang Ming orders 15,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel boxship fleet

July 21, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Taiwanese shipping company Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation has unveiled the order of seven 15,000 TEU liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel containerships at South Korea’s shipyard Hanwha Ocean.

Illustration. Courtesy of Yang Ming

On July 17, 2025, the company held its 404th board meeting and approved the order as part of its fleet optimization plan.

Following the completion of contract procedures, these vessels are scheduled for delivery between 2028 and 2029, the company said.

As explained, the newbuildings will replace aging vessels and are expected to advance Yang Ming’s strategic development. With the new order, the Taiwanese shipping player is diversfying energy sources, enhancing fleet competitiveness and aligning with global greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction goals.

“The adoption of dual-fuel solutions for the 15,000 TEU vessels, alongside the five LNG dual-fuel containerships scheduled for delivery beginning in 2026, will ensure stable service on East-West routes while achieving a 20% reduction in GHG emissions compared to traditional fuel,” Yang Ming highlighted.

“These efforts reflect the company’s commitment to year-on-year carbon intensity reduction. Moreover, the alternative fuel initiatives align with stricter international environmental regulations.”

The company further said that it would be well-positioned to navigate supply chain restructuring and market uncertainties following the latest ship order.

In December 2024, Yang Ming unveiled the intention to order up to thirteen environmentally-friendly 8,000 TEU to 15,000 TEU boxships.

At its 400th board meeting in late 2024, the company introduced its fleet optimization plan to replace its over-20-year-old 5,500 TEU to 6,500 TEU class boxships.

The container shipping company recently purchased three 8,000 TEU methanol dual-fuel-ready containerships from Japanese ship leasing company Shoei Kisen Kaisha. These vessels, being built by Imabari Shipbuilding, are scheduled for delivery between 2028 and 2029.

The acquisition of the three 8,000 TEU vessels marks the first phase of the plan and the most recent order is the second phase. The new vessels will be equipped with energy-efficient main engines, ensuring immediate energy savings while maintaining flexibility for the future adoption of alternative fuels.

