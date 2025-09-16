Yang Ming
Yang Ming books Taiwan's 'first' ammonia-ready dual-fuel containerships from Hanwha Ocean

September 16, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Taiwanese shipping company Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation has commissioned South Korean shipbuilding heavyweight Hanwha Ocean to construct a septet of 16,000 TEU dual-fuel boxships powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).

As disclosed, the shipbuilding contract was signed on September 16. It encompasses seven units with a precise capacity of 15,880 TEUs, which will reportedly be the first-ever LNG dual-fuel container vessels in Taiwan to also feature ammonia fuel-ready (AFR) specifications.

It is understood that the ammonia notation was granted by the classification society American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).

Once completed, the containerships are planned to be handed over between 2028 and 2029.

Per officials from Yang Ming, as the design of the newbuilds incorporates future conversion to ammonia dual-fuel operations, the units could play an important role in the shipping player’s ambition to achieve carbon neutrality, as mandated by regulations set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

More specifically, thanks to the option to run on LNG, the septet could slash carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by around 20%, while the possibility to convert to run on ammonia could enable the units to achieve an emission reduction of as much as 61%.

In addition to the abovementioned technological systems, the ship series will reportedly be outfitted with what is being hailed as “the world’s first” type B- LNG fuel tank with a 1.0 bar design pressure, as well. The solution is said to have been engineered under a joint development project between Hanwha Ocean and ABS.

According to Yang Ming, the fuel tank is expected to improve the safety and efficiency of LNG operations, particularly in comparison to the conventional 0.7 bar design, while supporting compliance with future shore power regulations. In turn, this is anticipated to offer a cleaner energy transition option.

To remind, the Taiwan-based maritime transport player has ramped up its efforts to build and own a fleet consisting of environmentally friendly vessels.

Beyond the latest order placed at Hanwha Ocean, it is worth noting that, in late July this year, the company tapped the South Korean shipbuilder for a septet of boxships of similar specifications as the most recent booking.

What is more, in late December last year, Yang Ming placed a booking for thirteen 8,000 TEU to 15,000 containerships as part of its fleet renewal/replacement strategy. Moreover, the company is projected to welcome a quintet of 15,500 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessels starting in 2026.

