Yang Ming
Back to overview
Home Shipbuilding Yang Ming books additional three methanol-fueled boxships in Japan

Yang Ming books additional three methanol-fueled boxships in Japan

Business Developments & Projects
July 24, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Taiwanese shipping company Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation has decided to order three additional 8,000 TEU methanol dual-fuel containerships in Japan.

Illustration. Courtesy of Yang Ming

As informed, the ships will be built at Nihon Shipyard and Imabari Shipbuilding.

Combined with the three 8,000 TEU vessels purchased from Shoei Kisen Kaisha in March, Yang Ming will have a total of six methanol dual-fuel-ready containerships scheduled for delivery between 2028 and 2030.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

To maintain the competitiveness of its core container shipping business, Yang Ming has obtained board approval for its fleet optimization plan, which includes the addition of up to thirteen 8,000 to 15,000 TEU class containerships.

The orders comprise six 8,000 TEU methanol dual-fuel-ready vessels and seven 15,000 TEU liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel vessels, which will replace aging ships ranging from 5,500 to 6,500 TEU that have been in service for over 20 years.

The 8,000 TEU ships will feature energy-efficient main engines and a methanol dual-fuel-ready design, providing flexibility to accommodate the evolving availability of alternative fuels and future regulatory changes.

“Yang Ming continues to implement its fleet optimization plan to ensure comprehensive service coverage while enhancing competitiveness and operational resilience. Amid ongoing supply chain restructuring and global uncertainties, the company remains committed to delivering reliable and sustainable transportation services,” the shipping player said.

Just several days ago, the company confirmed the order of seven 15,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel boxships at South Korean shipyard Hanhwa Ocean. The vessels are slated for delivery between 2028 and 2029.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐬𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞 ⤵️

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐰𝐢𝐧-𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝟑𝟏!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Related news

List of highlighted news articles